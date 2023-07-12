The 2023 SPD Summer Camp hosted by the Statesville Police Department offers an exciting and educational experience for kids.

In its press release, SPD says the camp provides children with an opportunity to learn about crucial topics such as safety, investigation, and social issues while participating in fun activities. This type of camp can help children develop important life skills, foster a sense of community, and build positive relationships with law enforcement personnel.

The camp will take place during the week of July 24-28 at Christian Outreach, located at 1424 Rickert Street. Camp activities will run from 8 a.m. to noon daily. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for the campers.

The camp is open to rising 1st through 5th graders. There are only 40 spots available, and registration will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The camp will feature a variety of activities including internet, gun, and bike safety, criminal investigations, gang prevention and anti-bullying sessions, arts and crafts, as well as scavenger hunts and games.