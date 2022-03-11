 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Yadkinville - $1,025,000

2 Bedroom Home in Yadkinville - $1,025,000

2 Bedroom Home in Yadkinville - $1,025,000

102.9 acre farm w/2019 custom Morton brand home w/2 bedrooms, 2 baths and attached 2 car garage. Property features two stocked ponds, 50 acres of rolling hay fields planted in native warm season grasses, and 50 acres of mature hardwood timber valued $155-$170,000. Frontage on Dutchman's Creek. Additional pond sites exist including an ideal bottom field for a duck impoundment. High speed internet. 1 hour drive to charlotte and 30 minutes to Winston-Salem. Visit website for more information and watch drone video tour.

