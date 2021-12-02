Single wide at end of gravel road. In ground pool started, and under roof. This is a handymans dream property. Could be very nice if finished. Home offers 1 acre lot, sloping in back. Privacy, low county taxes. Shown through appointment only and accompanied by a licensed agent. 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with spot for wood burning stove
2 Bedroom Home in Woodleaf - $99,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An ongoing neighborhood dispute led to a shooting in Troutman on Sunday afternoon.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 18-23. L…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 14-20.
- Updated
The Western Foothills Athletic Conference released all-conference recognition for football Monday, and Statesville’s Zamari Stevenson headline…
- Updated
One of the best seasons in Statesville Greyhound football history came to an end Friday night in the 3A state quarterfinals as No. 3 Dudley (1…
A truck arrived in Mooresville last Friday afternoon bound for Josh’s Farmers Market. It wasn’t carrying the well-known market’s normal select…
The Earth is warming at an accelerated pace.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 9-12. For more information regarding specific plots of…
- Updated
Holiday football in The Hollow is here.
- Updated
Two Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies administered Narcan and used a valve mask to provide rescue breaths to a man who was found uncons…