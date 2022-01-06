Single wide at end of gravel road. In ground pool started, and under roof. This is a handymans dream property. Could be very nice if finished. Home offers 1 acre lot, sloping in back. Privacy, low county taxes. Shown through appointment only and accompanied by a licensed agent. 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with spot for wood burning stove
2 Bedroom Home in Woodleaf - $79,900
