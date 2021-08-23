 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $175,000

Secluded and peaceful 5.47 acre gated property with fully stocked pond, located in the heart of Troutman and only minutes to I-77. Acreage is partially cleared, wooded, and has two branches and a large fully stocked pond with its own island. Gated entrance leads down the driveway to a flat open section with an older SINGLEWIDE MANUFACTURED HOME with site-built addition. Cross over the branch thru a natural covered path and you will find serene views of your own private stocked pond with an island, a rustic log cabin and out-house. PROPERTY IS ALSO LISTED UNDER LOTS, ACRES & FARMS, SEE MLS # 3768311 NO TRESPASSING, SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

