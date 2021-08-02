Must see, waterfront, ranch home w/ finished basement on Lake Norman! Upon entering, walk into stunning water views from nearly every room. Sought after open floor plan! Great room w/ vaulted ceiling & wood beams, stone fireplace & a wall of windows to admire the lake. Kitchen w/ granite counters, center island, stainless steel appliances, pantry, tons of cabinet space & spacious dining area. Main level owner's retreat w/ walk in closet. En-suite bath w/ dual vanity, shower & separate soaking tub. Secondary bedroom, bathroom & laundry complete the main floor. Finished basement includes 2nd living quarters w/ large rec room, 2nd kitchen, bedrooms, study & safe room for securing valuables. Outdoor living at its finest w/ huge deck & patio overlooking the lake, boat house w/ guest suite & private dock w/ gazebo. Great Troutman location close to schools, restaurants & shopping! Minutes from Lake Norman State Park. Easy access to I-77!
2 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $1,000,000
