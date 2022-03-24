 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Stony Point - $90,000

CALLING ALL INVESTORS! This 2 bed 1 bath home in Stony Point would make a great rehab or rental property. Seller has never lived in the home and makes no representation of the information listed. This is an assignment of contract and seller does not yet own the property. Cash offers only. Buyer to pay all closing costs. Closing to occur with Harry Marsh Law. Please DO NOT disturb tenant. Call listing agent with any questions.

