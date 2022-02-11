2 Bedroom Home in Stony Point - $529,000

56.5 ACRES in the foothills of North Carolina! Love hunting, farming, exploring trails or observing wild life? The fun is just starting! Don't miss out on this adorable 2bed/2bath brick home completely renovated & meticulously maintained sitting on over 56 acres of private land with two nice streams/creeks in the rear. The partially finished basement has a stylish open ceiling, a fireplace and can be used as a family room with plenty of space to accommodate guests. The home also features a fireplace in the main area, hardwood flooring, custom cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This property is a rare finding with lots of potential yet convenient to major highways like Hwy 16, Hwy 64-90 and I-40. Close proximity to Lake Hickory, parks & trails. One hour north to the Blue Ridge Mountains and one hour south to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.