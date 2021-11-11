 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $99,995

Cute 2 bedroom ranch with open floorpan. Spacious rooms. Nice back yard perfect for entertaining. Priced to sale. Won't last long. Book your showing now! Home being sold "AS IS" Tennat is month to month and in the process of moving.

