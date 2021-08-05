2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $99,000

Privacy for the owners of this cute two bedroom bungalow located on Hwy 115 N with 244 feet of road frontage, but shielded from the road by trees. Nice floorpan with open living space, two nice size bedroom, bath, laundry room ( although the dryer wire is run but not hooked up), really pretty hard wood floors. This is a great starter home or down size for someone who may want to get away from it all. Call Sally with questions 7048806757.