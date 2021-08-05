2BR, 1BA RANCH investment opportunity. 3 additional investment properties also available in Statesville area: 1529 Wilson Lee Blvd, 509 High Point Ave, 520 Hickory Ave. Please do not disturb tenants.
2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $92,998
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the bodies found in the Loram Drive fire has been identified according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 40 East near the 144 mile marker.
- Updated
A Hickory man was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 near the 143 mile marker.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a third body was located after a fire Tuesday on Loram Drive in Troutman.
- Updated
Mitchell Community College students relying on scholarships to afford their education got a major boost with the announcement that longtime St…
- Updated
An investigation into a report of an online scam led to the arrest of a Taylorsville man, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
- Updated
A Statesville man was arrested on two counts of statutory sex offense after an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
Lynn Jones of Statesville was one of 13 students in the truck driver training program at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute to…