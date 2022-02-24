 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $74,500

Being offered AS IS WHERE IS, 2 bed room one bath, electric water heater located in washer and dryer area. Nice improved bath with large shower. No appliances. No utilities are currently connected. Eat in kitchen, living room, no back door, split HVAC. Needs TLC

