High End Waterfront Custom Home w/All The Bells & Whistles. Priced Below Bank Appraisal!! Walk-In With Instant Equity! Great Room w/Staked Stone Fireplace, Red Oak Flooring & Surround Sound, Gourmet Kitchen w/Custom Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Bosch Appliances, Gas Cooktop & Eat-At Breakfast Island, Laundry Room w/Sink & Folding Table, Elegant Primary Bedroom w/Access To Back Deck, Luxurious Primary Bath w/Rain Shower, Body Spray, Handheld Spray & Double Sink Vanity, Secondary Bedroom w/Access To Full Bath, Huge Deck w/Covered Area Overlooking Cove, Excellent Location Close to Shopping, Restaurants & Schools w/Low Iredell County Taxes & NO HOA's.