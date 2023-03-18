High End Waterfront Custom Home w/All The Bells & Whistles. Priced Below Bank Appraisal!! Walk-In With Instant Equity! Great Room w/Staked Stone Fireplace, Red Oak Flooring & Surround Sound, Gourmet Kitchen w/Custom Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Bosch Appliances, Gas Cooktop & Eat-At Breakfast Island, Laundry Room w/Sink & Folding Table, Elegant Primary Bedroom w/Access To Back Deck, Luxurious Primary Bath w/Rain Shower, Body Spray, Handheld Spray & Double Sink Vanity, Secondary Bedroom w/Access To Full Bath, Huge Deck w/Covered Area Overlooking Cove, Excellent Location Close to Shopping, Restaurants & Schools w/Low Iredell County Taxes & NO HOA's.
2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $688,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville Police Department is investigating a homicide in which one teen died and another was wounded.
A Statesville woman suffered a gunshot wound after someone fired a gun into her vehicle on North Center Street around noon on Monday.
The 19-year-old who died after a shooting Wednesday night has been identified as Zion Wilder of Statesville.
At its regularly scheduled meeting, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education approved the administrative transfers of two principals…
One person is in custody and two others are being sought in connection with a shooting Wednesday that killed a 19-year-old.