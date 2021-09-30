Two bedroom one bath home located near Downtown Statesville. House features hardwood floors in main living spaces. The house is currently tenant occupied. Please do not disturb tenant. Showings will be scheduled with accepted offer.
2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $65,000
