What a great portfolio of properties to have! The properties are a part of a 7 house investment package in Statesville, NC for a total of $445,000 MLS: 3760775, 3760758, 3760784, 3760788, 3760748, 3760724, 3760734 For More details, contact listing agent. Please do not disturb tenant. Contact listing agent for showings. Address: 614 Goldsboro Ave, 619 Durham Ave, 2028 Kennedy Ave, 1109 7th St, 1015 9th St, 1301 5th St, 1517 7th St For package of 7 properties – there is a total of $20k of advance rent that will convey to the new owner. Contact listing agent for more details
2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $54,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the bodies found in the Loram Drive fire has been identified according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 40 East near the 144 mile marker.
- Updated
A Hickory man was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 near the 143 mile marker.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a third body was located after a fire Tuesday on Loram Drive in Troutman.
- Updated
Mitchell Community College students relying on scholarships to afford their education got a major boost with the announcement that longtime St…
- Updated
An investigation into a report of an online scam led to the arrest of a Taylorsville man, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
- Updated
A Statesville man was arrested on two counts of statutory sex offense after an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
Lynn Jones of Statesville was one of 13 students in the truck driver training program at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute to…