A must see property, you will enjoy being just minutes to downtown Statesville , this house is less than ten mins. right off I-77 w/35 minute drive to the north side of Charlotte. The avid golfer will enjoy the Larkin Golf Club, club amenities are separate from the property. Located on the 10th hole of the Larkin Golf Course/Country Club-many added features & canine friendly. Attached garage fully equipped w/installed wall & overhead storage racks for recreational equipment. Gated front porch providing safety-canine/little ones. Secondary bedroom w/installed 42-inchflatscreenTV conveys. Primary bedroom custom cabinetry closet w/bathroom en-suite. Kitchen: granite countertops, gas range/five burner/microwave,accommodate26cubicRefrigeratorFrench Doors, island w/farm-sink, installed-Amazon Fire Tablet mounted-on-backsplash conveys. Screened-in-porch w/wall monitor electric fire to convey, patio w/Sun Setters, fully fenced backyard. See floorplan attachments website: larkingolfclub
2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $411,500
