2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $391,400

The Brodrick, is one of our larger, versatile ranch floorplan designs, ranging in size from 2,157 3,992 sq.ft. and features 2-6 Bedrooms and 2.5-5.5 Bathrooms. Bedroom 2 and Full Bath greets you on the left as you enter the front door. Continue through to a gorgeous formal Dining Room. Pass through the Butlers Pantry to the sizeable Designer Kitchen and Nook Area. A large, open Great Room with optional Fireplace is the perfect spot for entertaining. A large Owner's Suite that has a sizeable Owner's Bathroom and large walk-in closet is available in the Brodrick plan. The Brodrick also features a private Study in the back of the home which is the perfect spot to work from home. Rounding out the first floor is a large Covered Lanai which is perfect for spending evenings outside. If you need more space, look at adding the Optional Bonus Room 2nd Floor above the Garage, which allows you to add a Bonus Room, a loft, another Bathroom or even another Bedroom. Additional options are available to customize The Brodrick floorplan further.

