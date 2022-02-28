The Montcrest was the first Ranch Floor Plan that we ever designed, and it has continued to be our Most Popular Ranch Floor Plans. The Montcrest ranges in size from 1,836 3,073 sq.ft. and features 3-6 Bedrooms and 2 - 4.5 Bathrooms. Bedroom 2 and Full Bath greets you on the left as you enter the front door. Continue through to a gorgeous formal Dining Room. Pass through the Butlers Pantry to the sizeable Designer Kitchen and Nook Area. A large, open Great Room with optional Fireplace is the perfect spot for entertaining. A large Owner's Suite that has a sizeable Owner's Bathroom and large walk-in closet is available in the Montcrest plan. The Montcrest also features a Third Bedroom in the back of the home which can also double as a home office. Rounding out the first floor is a large Covered Lanai which is perfect for spending evenings outside. If you need more space, look at adding the Optional Bonus Room 2nd Floor above the Garage, which allows you to add a Bonus Room, a loft, another Bathroom or even another Bedroom. Additional options are available to customize The Montcrest floorplan further.
2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $358,800
