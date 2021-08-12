 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $35,900

2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $35,900

2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $35,900

2BR/2BA Single-wide manufactured home on beautiful mature 0.66 acre lot with mature trees. Small quiet neighborhood and cul-de-sac street. Home needs extensive repairs and being sold AS IS. Opportunity to rebuild and repair the home and decks or replace with new home. Cash only sale. Property is on septic and well with County Water available with tap fee. Please use caution when entering residence! Front and back decks are unsafe! Combo lock on backdoor. ALL PARTIES ENTERING PROPERTY MUST SIGN WAIVER AND RETURN TO LISTING AGENT TO SHOW!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert