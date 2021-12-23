L2, John S King Estates - Just waiting for a new owner. This beautiful .66 acre rural lot with mature trees is waiting for a new owner. Cul de Sac location. The mobile home needs extensive repairs and is being sold in as is condition. This lot offers septic and well already installed. County water is available. This is a cash sale only. Please exert extreme caution when entering the property. Front steps and deck and back deck are unsafe. ALL PARTIES MUST SIGN A WAIVER AND RETURN IT TO THE LISTING AGENT IN ORDER TO SHOW THIS PROPERTY.
2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $35,900
