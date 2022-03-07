The Milo, one of our newest ranch floorplans, ranges in size from 1,562 2,011 sq.ft. and features 2-4 Bedrooms and 2-3 Bathrooms. Large Bedrooms 2 and 3 along with a Full Bath greets you as you enter The Milo. Pass through a large open Dining Room area as you enter into the Oversized L-Shaped Kitchen which features a sizeable and impressive kitchen island. The kitchen looks into a massive Great Room area where you have the option to add a fireplace as well as add an optional raised ceiling or beams. Also featured on the first floor is a large Owner's Suite that has a sizeable Owner's Bathroom and large walk-in closet. If you need more space, look at adding the Optional Bonus Room 2nd Floor which allows you to add a Bonus Room, Another Bathroom or even another Bedroom. Additional options are available to customize The Milo floorplan further.
2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $326,500
Large 3 bed, 1 bath home with tons of potential in a HOT neighborhood! New construction and remodels are happening all over this part of town.…