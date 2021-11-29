Completely remodeled and updated - ready to move in! Granite counters, new stainless appliances, new cabinets, new roof, new siding, new windows, doors, new subway tile, all new flooring, new fixtures, fresh paint and more. Looks like a new home inside! You need to see this one in person. Detached garage has a room above it ready to be made into an office, man-cave or you name it. A large circular driveway makes parking easy. Enjoy your full covered front porch or the rear deck with view of the small creek at the rear of the property. There's a pantry, utility/laundry room, closets/storage just to name a few amenities. The large room upstairs has a walk-in closet. Note: The upstairs bedroom/closet ceiling is approx. 2" shy in height of being counted as HLA which would bring the home to 1,708 square feet of HLA but has to be reported separate. Bedroom at the rear of the main level is an addition, a permit could not be located.
2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $250,000
