Must see! One level, site built home listed as a 2 bedroom due to septic permit, but has 5 bedrooms! Don't need 5 bedrooms? Use one as a home office and one as a bonus room. Lots of options! Vinyl wood plank floors in the great room. Main living areas freshly painted in neutral color. Detached one car garage for your motorcycle or lake toys. Outbuilding along side of the home conveys. Refrigerator conveys! Huge laundry room off the kitchen with built in cabinets and extra room for storage. Covered front porch. Over half an acre. Privately maintained paved road. Great location! Minutes to I-40 and I-77. USDA loan eligible!
2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $245,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal wreck on the off ramp from Interstate 77 south to Amity Hill Road (exit 45).
- Updated
A Walkertown woman is facing an attempted murder charge after Statesville police said she ran over her boyfriend with a vehicle Friday morning.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
- Updated
A 87-year-old Troutman woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
- Updated
Reps. Ted Budd (R-NC) and Patrick McHenry (R-NC) announced a $21.2 million competitive Department of Education grant for Iredell-Statesville S…
OLIN—Statesville (7-0, 5-0) brought an unbeaten record into Raider Ravine and walked out on Friday night with it still unblemished powering to…
- Updated
Other than getting in its own way on occasion, Statesville had no trouble making sure Homecoming was a success Monday night.
- Updated
A man who called for help for a stab wound ended up being tasered and arrested after authorities said he threatened first responders.
Iredell-Statesville Schools took a step towards changing its voting districts as it accepted one of the two maps presented on Monday night.
One customer described a fight involving the employee and another man around 7 p.m. Monday.