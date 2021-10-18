 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $245,000

Must see! One level, site built home listed as a 2 bedroom due to septic permit, but has 5 bedrooms! Don't need 5 bedrooms? Use one as a home office and one as a bonus room. Lots of options! Vinyl wood plank floors in the great room. Main living areas freshly painted in neutral color. Detached one car garage for your motorcycle or lake toys. Outbuilding along side of the home conveys. Refrigerator conveys! Huge laundry room off the kitchen with built in cabinets and extra room for storage. Covered front porch. Over half an acre. Privately maintained paved road. Great location! Minutes to I-40 and I-77. USDA loan eligible!

