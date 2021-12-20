2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $225,000

 Skip to main content
NO HOA! One level, stick built home listed as a 2 bedroom due to septic permit. This home has 3 original bedrooms with two additional rooms currently being used as a bonus room and an office. The opportunities are endless and guaranteed to meet your needs. Low maintenance wide vinyl wood plank floors in the great room, dining room and hallway. Main living area, some rooms and front porch have been freshly painted. Detached one car garage for your motorcycle or lake toys. Outbuilding along side of the home and refrigerator convey! Impressive laundry room off the kitchen with built in cabinets and extra storage space. Home is situated on just over a half an acre, on a paved road which is privately maintained. Covered rocking chair front porch. Great location! Minutes to I-40 and I-77. 100% USDA financing eligible!

