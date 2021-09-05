 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $224,950

Charming full brick bungalow just ~2 miles from I-40. 2 big flat beautifully landscaped acres w garden, fruit & hardwood trees. Almost EVERYTHING inside & out has been renovated: Gorgeous kitchen w island, new granite countertops, tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, new air-fryer range/oven, micro, new LVP flooring throughout, 2 luxurious reno'd Bathrooms, new hot water heater, new HVAC, new roof & windows. 2+car garage w power (SHOP?!) with new roof & doors, extended concrete drive for extra vehicle/trailer/RV parking. Shed bldg w power & water (toilet & sink!), skylights (project: think [S]He-shed or Art studio?!). Lot fenced on 3 sides. THIS BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED HOME WON'T LAST LONG - MAKE IT YOURS TODAY!!! Back on Market - through no fault w/property or because of inspections. Update > Seller adding brand-new gutters on house!

