2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $210,000

NEW REDUCED PRICE!! Bring Your Offers! So many new updates. Welcome Home to this cozy little country living home. Grab your rocking chair and enjoy evenings sitting on the front porch or sitting under the shade of these beautiful mature trees. Beautiful pasture has been fenced with an electric fence. All updates have been completed including new plumbing and a beautifully redone bathroom. Come add your personal touch to this adorable home. NEW flooring in the dining, living room, hallway, kitchen and laundry/mudroom . Shed for storage and a 2 car concrete detached garage with a room in the back for more storage, both have power to them. There is a barn is next the detached garage. County unable to locate septic permit due to age of the home. Sold-as-is! Come make this beautiful home yours before its gone!!