Very neat and well-maintained home includes nearly a one acre, partially fenced lot. This 2 BR home is perfect for the first time home buyer or down-sizer! Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and all bedrooms! NO CARPET. Large kitchen. T&G paneling in DR. Attached -2car carport. Lots of storage here with two utility rooms attached to home and a large outbuilding out back. Enjoy back yard from large covered back deck or covered patio area. Lots of sun and shade on this property. Metal roof, LeafGuard gutters, Great location! Being sold AS-IS. Seller has Terminix contract and HVAC service contract that may be transferrable to buyer.
2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $200,000
