2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $199,000

This charming, full-brick home is such a gem! You will love the gleaming hardwood floors throughout most of the home. The updated bathroom is complete with dual sinks, walk-in shower, and updated flooring. Updated light fixtures through the home. Spacious bedrooms. The back deck and large backyard are perfect for entertaining guests and enjoying crisp fall evenings. Backyard is partially fenced and lined with mature trees. Amazing location! Convenient to downtown Statesville, shopping, dining, award winning schools, I-77, and I-40.