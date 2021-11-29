2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $189,900

Contact Robbin Osborne 828-312-3158 for more information. We Have Multiple Offers on this property. The seller is asking for best offers by noon on Saturday, 11/27/2021. This spacious 2 bedroom ranch has lots to offer and room to grow! Situated just off of I-40, its convenient location provides easy commutes to Downtown Statesville, Charlotte, or Hickory. The main floor offers an open floor plan between the kitchen and living room areas, a large laundry/mudroom, two sizable bedrooms, a large full bath, and a half bath. The unfinished basement with both interior and exterior access offers endless possibilities.