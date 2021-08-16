2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $162,000

Nice brick home with LOTS OF POTENTIAL on level corner lot. INVESTMENT PROPERTY OR MAKE IT YOUR OWN with your updates, paint choices and flooring. This property offers a large living room, 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. Also has a screen porch on the rear of the home, the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee. HVAC approx 2 yrs old. Refrigerator and gas dryer to convey. The building/workshop is equipped with electricity. Established quiet neighborhood tucked away yet close to shopping and more. Conveniently located near Kewaunee, I-40, Highway 64/90, Hickory Highway and easy access to I-77. Info unknown when the heated carport was enclosed, included in heated sq ft in listing. No info found on any renovations. Estate. Selling As Is, Seller to make no repairs. Thanks for looking!