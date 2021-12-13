 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $129,000

2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $129,000

2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $129,000

Reduced to sell!! Great location in West Iredell. This home is perfect for an investor that wants to finish the job. The home has new HVAC, new electrical, new floor joists in kitchen, new subfloor and framing for bathroom and closet, new plumbing. There is a shared well agreement for well. Concrete building in back is part of property and has electrical.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert