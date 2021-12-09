Completely remodeled 2BR/1BA minutes from everything! This quaint home is conveniently located in east Statesville with access to both I40 and I77 in less than 5 minutes. The upgrades include LVP throughout the home, tile in the bathroom and upgraded quartz countertops and tile backsplash in the kitchen. Home also boasts new HVAC and new roof in 2021. This home is ready for your special touch. Don't delay... See it today!
2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $100,000
