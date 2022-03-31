2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $100,000

Welcome to this quaint bungalow style home that could be a great first time or investment home. This beauty is full of character and features two nicely appointed bedrooms and one bathroom. Newer roof and HVAC. Home has great bones though in need of TLC. The large front and back yards are highly sought after. Ideal location just off Broad St close to shopping and restaurants. Close to I 77 at exit 50 and 49. Buyer or buyer's agent to verify all information. The home will be professionally measured next week and seller to confirm whether the home has a gas line. Property sold as is. Seller will not be making any repairs or offering concessions for repairs.