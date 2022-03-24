 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,195

This 2 story townhouse has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Main floor features, Kitchen with an open dining room, powder room, and living room which lead to the patio area with a storage unit attached. 2nd floor features, one master bedroom with a full bath, 2nd bedroom, 2nd bathroom and laundry room with washer/dryer connections. Wall to wall Luxury Vinyl Tile flooring. Located in the Vintage Place townhome Subdivision.

