2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,100

Adorable, fully updated bungalow centrally located in Statesville. 2 bdrm, 2 full baths, new roof & HVAC, new LVP flooring, new kitchen w/granite & tile backsplash, SS appliances, refrigerator included, stackable washer/dryer hook-up, new covered back deck on corner lot w/new landscaping. Easy access off I-77 and downtown this is one house you don't want to miss. No Smoking, No Pets.

