2 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $675,000

Rare opportunity to purchase Lake Norman front land with water on two sides. Enjoy waterfront views out of both your front AND back doors. Approximately 392 feet of combined water frontage. Cove side features a covered floating dock. The lakefront side features another dock & boat ramp. This property is the perfect paradise for year - round views, water sports, boating, fishing, & relaxation. No HOA fees. Low Catawba County taxes. Title in hand for the 1967 single wide home, sold AS/IS.

