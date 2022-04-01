2 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $629,500

This cute waterfront cottage is a rare find hidden down a private road, located on a wide cove on Lake Norman, soak in the sun on a large deck facing the lake or relax in a oversized screen in porch, all that you need for a new life on the lake! Two Bedrooms on the main with a spacious full bath, downstairs is a room with closet that has been used as a bedroom and a full bath downstairs. The downstairs is open floor plan with the kitchen opening up to the family room and off the family room is a large screened in porch facing the water. Don't let this little slice of Paradise get away!