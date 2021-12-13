2 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $300,000

Step back in time at this classic, charm-filled brick ranch that has been lovingly well-maintained! Gracious living room with fireplace flows into the large dining room via a lovely archway. Original kitchen cabinets with glass-front built-ins and chrome pulls, statement porcelain farmhouse sink and retro stove with griddle will evoke thoughts of canning vegetables and baking pies! Gleaming hardwoods, vintage light fixtures, crystal doorknobs, gorgeous un-painted wood trim, cedar-lined closets, steel tub, and more! Two enclosed porches, not included in HLA, can add 200 sf. Newer architectural shingle roof. Home sits on 3.19 acres with 360 feet of frontage, just a few minutes from the new Publix, restaurants and businesses. Licensed surveyor stated parcel could potentially be subdivided to create 3 additional single family lots or 2 duplex lots, pending septic requirements. Buyer to confirm all subdivision details if important to Buyer.