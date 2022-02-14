Welcome Home to this charming ranch house surrounded by beautiful countryside near Lake Norman. Enjoy moments in front of your large brick fireplace w/a mantle custom crafted from a log cabin or have friends over for a ballgame in the greatroom full of history with its big beam ceilings, slate floors and natural forest wide-board pine walls lovingly reclaimed from a Sherrills Ford schoolhouse. The silver colored wood in the doorway area into the kitchen was reclaimed from a local smokehouse. Keep the home as is or make it your own w/a farmhouse whitewashed style. The walls have been repainted, as well as the kitchen and bathroom cabinets and carpet replaced in great room. The yard is the perfect place to entertain, bring your pets, chickens or goats or grow a garden. Could use flex room as a bedroom. As a bonus, there is plenty of parking for an RV. Located approx 3.5 miles to The Village Shoppes, w/Publix grocery store, restaurants, Dunkin Donuts, gas. Approx 5.5 miles to NC Hwy-16.
2 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $250,000
