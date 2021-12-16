 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $68,900

2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $68,900

2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $68,900

Great first home or rental income. Long term tenant would like to stay. M/M. MLS map shows 11 Ac track. New survey that divides off App. .90 Ac. for home. Call listing agent. Tenants rights do not disturb renter, do a drive by if interested then call listing agent to get appointment to show.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert