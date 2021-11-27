2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $595,000

Enjoy your privacy on over 6 acres with a pond, remote campsite, ATV trails, hunting and a spot to park your RV. This one-story home offers 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths with a fantastic open floorplan. Former screened in porch has been turned into an all-seasons room with a cozy fireplace. Sip your coffee on the back deck overlooking the serene pond. Gather around any of the three firepits on the property. Every detail of this stunning custom home was designed for easy maintenance, enjoyment and relaxation. You will appreciate all this property has to offer. DO NOT DRIVE DOWN THE DRIVEWAY WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT. Firm does not hold earnest money. Pre-approval or Proof of funds needed before buyer can tour home peaceful country living Please Call Co List Agent with all questions