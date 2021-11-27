Enjoy your privacy on over 6 acres with a pond, remote campsite, ATV trails, hunting and a spot to park your RV. This one-story home offers 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths with a fantastic open floorplan. Former screened in porch has been turned into an all-seasons room with a cozy fireplace. Sip your coffee on the back deck overlooking the serene pond. Gather around any of the three firepits on the property. Every detail of this stunning custom home was designed for easy maintenance, enjoyment and relaxation. You will appreciate all this property has to offer. DO NOT DRIVE DOWN THE DRIVEWAY WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT. Firm does not hold earnest money. Pre-approval or Proof of funds needed before buyer can tour home peaceful country living Please Call Co List Agent with all questions
2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $595,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Eleven years ago, Kayla Wright competed for and won the title of Miss Statesville Carolina Princess.
A barn fire spread to a home Sunday night.
A Statesville woman reportedly threatened to blow up her home and nearly hit two deputies while fleeing in her vehicle, Iredell County Sheriff…
- Updated
Holiday football in The Hollow is here.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 10-17. L…
Larry Payne is the newest candidate to announce a run for a seat on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, promoting himself as “the voice…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 31-Nov. 8. For more information regarding specific plo…
The purpose of the “Why I Love Statesville” essay contest is to promote an appreciation and understanding of the culture, history and people o…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 18-23. L…
- Updated
Great investment opportunity. Perfect home for a rental, received between $800-$900 rent but potential for more. Tax card lists at 4 BR/ 2 BA …