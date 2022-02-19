Enjoy your privacy on over 6 acres with a pond, remote campsite, ATV trails, hunting and a spot to park your RV. This one-story home offers 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths with a fantastic open floorplan. Former screened in porch has been turned into an all-seasons room with a cozy fireplace. Sip your coffee on the back deck overlooking the serene pond. Gather around any of the three firepits on the property. Every detail of this stunning custom home was designed for easy maintenance, enjoyment and relaxation. You will appreciate all this property has to offer. DO NOT DRIVE DOWN THE DRIVEWAY WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT. Firm does not hold earnest money. Pre-approval or Proof of funds needed before buyer can tour home peaceful country living Please Call Co List Agent with all questions
2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $450,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Want to get away? Your first step toward traveling abroad can start in Iredell County if you need a passport, as the Register of Deeds Office …
- Updated
A Statesville man faces multiple felony charges from two incidents, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.
- Updated
A Salisbury man was arrested on felony charges Feb. 11 in Mooresville after a foot chase, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
- Updated
The 145 pounds of marijuana Iredell County deputies discovered during a traffic stop Monday has landed a pair of New York men in jail.
- Updated
When Christopher “Skip” McCall was growing up in Statesville in the days of segregation, he had to learn from his grandmother how to avoid tro…
Twenty-five years ago:
- Updated
OLIN—Beckham Tharpe poured in 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds Monday night to lead No. 3 seed North Iredell to a 76-43 victory over No. 6 …
- Updated
On April 30, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. T…
A quick question for you: What do Clay Aiken, John Coltrane, Charlie Daniels, Donna Fargo, Roberta Flack, Andy Griffith, Arthur Smith, Kate Sm…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 3-9. Lis…