Cozy 2 bedroom ranch home on 1.33 acres, partially fenced in. This is a great started home, just add your own personal touch to freshen it up. The unique kitchen features knotted pine, gas wall oven and a gas cooktop. The home has spacious rooms with good lighting and replacement windows. A full bathroom with a shower in the unfinished basement, basement also has a wall propane heater. The main level bathroom has an oversized shower. Livingroom has hardwood floors. The attached carport has power and a EV charging station.
2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $100,000
