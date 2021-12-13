 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $89,000

2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $89,000

2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $89,000

Looking for a spacious and serene lot at the end of a cul-de-sac? Look no further! Just outside city limits, this home has new carpet and a fresh coat of paint. Large deck and outbuilding for your use. The kitchen provides plenty of natural light and room for the breakfast table. The spacious bonus room includes two closets! Home has been recently deep cleaned.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert