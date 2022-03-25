The home on the lake you've been waiting for! Welcome to your new oasis with NO HOA. Being situated on just under an acre of waterfront property that overlooks a quiet and peaceful cove of Lake Norman, leaves plenty of opportunity for outdoor living space. Entering the home, you will be greeted by tons of natural light entering in from the living room windows, and an extra piece of history with the stone work on the floor and fireplace having come from the property itself while the home was being built. The living room will greet you with tall ceilings, that unique fireplace and floor to ceiling windows welcoming you to the deck attached so you can sip your morning coffee while overlooking the water. Two large bedrooms upstairs, and then downstairs is completely up to your imagination! Featuring a walk-out basement with a bedroom and bathroom, this could be an income generating property. WH and HVAC replaced in the last few years, and newly double roofed with metal and shingles.
2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Children’s Hope Alliance announced the sale of 800 acres in Barium Springs to Prestige Acquisitions, LLC as part of planned development.
The song “Closing Time” by Semisonic is a favorite of Jon Nobinger, who knows that when he sang it at karaoke at Fourth Creek Brewing Co. over…
A cadet in the Mitchell Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training program died Sunday in an automobile crash and now his family is hono…
Since 1989, the television and cultural behemoth that is “The Simpsons” has begun every episode with that same opening title sequence with a slight variation at the end, affectionately referred to over the years as the “couch gag.”
The 2045 Land Development Plan was once again a hot topic as concerns from the public, business and government interests came into conflict at…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 6-12.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 6-12. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Humongous 5 Bedroom 3-1/2 Bath Cape Cod Basement Home in walking distance to Mac Anderson Park & downtown Statesville.This Off Frame Modul…
Iredell Health System has recently appointed three new members to its board of directors, and several members to the Board of Trustees, contin…