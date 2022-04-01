Welcome to the cutest Lake Norman water front Bungalow in Commodore Peninsula! This two bedroom, two bathroom home is located just a few miles off of Brawley School Road and has no HOA. The home features an updated kitchen that over looks the family room. Carpet in both bedrooms is newer and the primary bathroom was recently renovated! Flex space at the front of home could easily be made into third bedroom or office! The large backyard includes a wrap around deck with a gazebo, fire pit and dock to soak in all the beautiful Lake Norman views. Home is located just around the corner from Stutts Marina! The home is being sold AS-IS and currently is tenant occupied. Professional Photos will be done on 03/21.
2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $725,000
