2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $725,000

Approx +/-3.5 acres located between Mooresville and Davidson in a high traffic area, zoned residential mixed-use. Perfect for townhomes, single family, live/work space. Land is level with road frontage on both Hwy 115 and Waterlynn. Includes 3 parcels of land. Homes need work and appear to have mold, the value is in the land. The building in-between the two homes is not for sale, it belongs to another owner. The land behind is included in the sale. City water and sewer is available. Bring all offers!!