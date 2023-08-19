Gorgeous home in the exclusive 55+ Epcon community on the Brawley Peninsula is looking for a new owner! Featuring the Promenade floor plan, this well-maintained home offers a multitude of upgrades! Spacious open concept great room & eat in kitchen with dual skylights, premium 42” cherry cabinets with rollout shelving, lighting above & below, granite countertops & tile backsplash, upgraded appliances & pendant lights. Canned lighting & 3" hardwoods in main areas. Primary suite with sunroom, tray ceiling, customized walk-in closet & private ensuite with skylight, zero entry floor to ceiling tile shower, dual vanities & upgraded light & water fixtures. Outdoor oasis provides extended patio, pet relief space, 2 tier Rainbird irrigation system & landscaping designed for year-round beauty. Too many upgrades to list! HOA dues cover the salt water pool, clubhouse & fitness center, front lawn maintenance, roofing & exterior home painting, pest/termite treatment as well as Spectrum cable & WiFi.