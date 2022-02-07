7.2 ACRES INSIDE MOORESVILLE! Fantastic Location! Come build your dream home on this Gorgeous 7.2 acre property complete with total privacy and a small pond! Subdivide it for family and friends to build or keep all 7 acres to yourself! Enjoy beautiful sunrises and sunsets, country living, close to all amenities. Room for chickens and horses too! This wonderful property is conveniently located just off Hwy 150. Easy access to I-77 and Downtown Mooresville! Property is in the desirable MGSD, yet outside city tax annex. Live in the quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow while you build. It's Move in ready. Or keep the current tenant as income! Your choice. Come see this property and envision the life you always wanted, open countryside yet close to everything you need. Investors, great opportunity to build a development in a perfect location!
2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $625,000
